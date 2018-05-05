Attack on Rivers APC secretariat barbaric – Chairman — Nigeria Today

Attack on Rivers APC secretariat barbaric – Chairman

Chief Davies Ikanya, All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Rivers, has condemned the Saturday attack on the party’ state secretariat, and described the incident as “barbaric and unbelievable”. Ikanya, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt, shortly after inspecting the destroyed secretariat, said that it was wrong to destroy the state office when congresses were being held at the wards. The party boss, who resumed work immediately after inspecting the vandalized party office, wondered why the masterminds of the incident opted to behave so crudely.

