Aubameyang, Zaha, Salah nominated for Premier League awards - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

 Aubameyang, Zaha, Salah nominated for Premier League awards
Aubameyang, Zaha, Salah nominated for Premier League awards – Goal.com

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports


Aubameyang, Zaha, Salah nominated for Premier League awards
The African trio were in sterling form for their respective clubs in the English top-flight last month. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha have both been nominated for the English Premier League Player of the Month
