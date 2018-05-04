Aussies have been conned out of $3.55 million by online dating fraudsters this year alone - NEWS.com.au — Nigeria Today

Aussies have been conned out of $3.55 million by online dating fraudsters this year alone – NEWS.com.au
|
NEWS.com.au
|
Aussies have been conned out of $3.55 million by online dating fraudsters this year alone
NEWS.com.au
JAN Marshall thought she'd found the man of her dreams on a dating website. But the romance ended up costing her life savings. Alexis Carey. news.com.auMay 4, 201811:48am. Video; Image. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0 …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!