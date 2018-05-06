'Avengers' muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

‘Avengers’ muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
'Avengers' muscles rivals aside to continue box office dominance
Vanguard
“Avengers: Infinity War” flexed its considerable muscle anew this weekend in North American theaters, pulling in a robust $112.5 million and leaving other top films in its dust, according to industry estimates. The three-day take by the Disney/Marvel …
Fan Theories Suggest 'Avengers 4' Will Have A New Black Panther
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!