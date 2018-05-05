Aviation minister again in uncharted flight path - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Aviation minister again in uncharted flight path – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Aviation minister again in uncharted flight path
Vanguard
•Our Ministers of Aviation over the years, with the tacit approval of their Principals, surrounded truth with body guard of lies •Today, Sirika seems to be flying out of the norm with the unveiling of his Roadmap and three Transaction Advisers for the …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!