 Baby M's father must be charged, Social development dept says after mom gets life imprisonment - News24 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Baby M’s father must be charged, Social development dept says after mom gets life imprisonment – News24

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Baby M's father must be charged, Social development dept says after mom gets life imprisonment
News24
A doctor at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto informed police in November that severely injured baby M had been admitted. (iStock). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next
NPO's feel department fails them in service deliverySouthern Courier
Gauteng to charge Baby M's father as her 'alleged rapist'Times LIVE

all 6 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.