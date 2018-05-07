Bagudu promises commitment to online entrepreneurship — Nigeria Today

Bagudu promises commitment to online entrepreneurship

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has reiterated the commitment of his administration to encourage online entrepreneurship among youth in the state.

Bagudu made this known at a workshop on five business opportunities organised by a Kaduna based online organisation in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He acknowledged that online business had not only enhanced the economic prosperity of entrepreneurs but also boost wealth creation.

The governor said the state government would encourage such entrepreneurship in line with modernity.

Earlier, Mohammed Jega, the Managing Director of Start-up Arewa, an online company, explained that the workshop was aimed at opening the business opportunities for youths.

Jega said the programme targets at encouraging youths to be self-employed by engaging in online businesses.

He commended the state government for its pragmatic approach to exploit all areas of economic empowerment for its people.

The Nation reports that professionals at the event highlighted ways in which online users would grow businesses in agriculture, fashion design, entrepreneurship, innovation, technology, commerce and educational matters.

NAN

