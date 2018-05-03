Bagudu Urges Support For Hides And Skin Sector — Nigeria Today

Bagudu Urges Support For Hides And Skin Sector
The governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has called on stakeholders to step up support for the hides and skin sector. The governor who made the call while delivering the keynote address at the first National Summit on Hides and Skins Value Chain organised by Inclusive-Access Synergy Limited in Abuja yesterday, noted that the […]
The post Bagudu Urges Support For Hides And Skin Sector appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!