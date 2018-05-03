Bagudu Urges Support For Hides And Skin Sector — Nigeria Today

Bagudu Urges Support For Hides And Skin Sector

The governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has called on stakeholders to step up support for the hides and skin sector. The governor who made the call while delivering the keynote address at the first National Summit on Hides and Skins Value Chain organised by Inclusive-Access Synergy Limited in Abuja yesterday, noted that the […]

The post Bagudu Urges Support For Hides And Skin Sector appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

