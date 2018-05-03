 Balogun's club, Mainz escape direct relegation from Bundesliga - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Balogun’s club, Mainz escape direct relegation from Bundesliga – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Balogun's club, Mainz escape direct relegation from Bundesliga
Vanguard
By John Egbokhan, Mainz. Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun heaved a sigh of relief weekend as his German club,, Mainz escaped automatic relegation from the Bundeliga. leon Balogun. Balogun, who is looking forward to playing for Nigeria at the World
Mainz coach, Shwarz Rules Injured Balogun Out Of Dortmund ClashComplete Sports Nigeria
Mainz 05's Leon Balogun out of Borussia Dortmund clashGoal India

all 8 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.