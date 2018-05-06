Bank customers decry poor ATM services — Nigeria Today

Bank customers decry poor ATM services

Commercial Bank customers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried excess charges by banks through Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals. Some customers who spoke to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, said they dreaded making withdrawals using other banks ATMs because of the continued charge of N65 for every transaction. According to the customers, most banks within the city centre have programmed their ATMs to dispense only N10,000 or less per transaction, thus ripping off customers withdrawing more than that amount.

