Bank rewards customer with car — Nigeria Today

Bank rewards customer with car

A customer of Union Bank, Julius Ijibadejo has emerged the proud winner of a brand new MG3 car in the final draw of the Bank’s Centenary Anniversary Customer Promo, which kicked off last year.

The lucky winner who is a trader based in Oshogbo was presented with the car at a ceremony which took place recently in Dopemu, Lagos.

The Customer promo which ran all through last year when the Bank celebrated a century of operations in Nigeria, saw Union Bank giving out 3 brand new cars as well as other amazing prizes including flat-screen television sets, generator sets, microwave ovens, shopping vouchers and airtime to several of its customers across the Country.

To qualify for the draw, customers were required to simply update their information with the bank, reactivate a dormant account or open a new account at any Union Bank branch.

Speaking concerning the customer promotion, Union Bank’s Head of Retail Segments, Paul Aseme, stated, “We ran the customer promo as part of efforts to thank our customers for their commitment to us as a Bank.

They remain the focus of our business and we are committed to partnering with them as they work to achieve their goals and ambitions.

At Union Bank, we will continue investing in innovative products and services in order to provide our customers with the support they require to live better, more productive lives.”

Mr. Ijibadejo however expressed his gratitude to the Bank and praised them for their generous gesture and promised to continue to do business with the bank.

