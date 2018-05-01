Banker in court for allegedly obtaining money under false pretext. — Nigeria Today

Banker in court for allegedly obtaining money under false pretext.

Lagos – A 28-year-old banker, Temitope Lumowo, was on Monday granted N200, 000 bail by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides at 84, Powerline St., Oko Oba, Agege, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried on two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretext and stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J. A Adegun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Adegun adjourned the case until May 11 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Clifford Ogu, had told the court that the accused committed the offences between January and February 2018 at Touch Gold Microfinance Bank in Agege.

Ogu alleged that the accused, who was in charge of loans in the bank, diverted some of the recovered loans to his personal use.

“One of the traders known as Madam Rashidat, came to the bank to report that she had finished paying her loan, but the accused did not give her the blue teller of the bank.

“From there, an investigation was conducted and the accused was discovered to have collected one million and twenty five naira from different customers,” he told the court.

Ogu told the court that the accused rather than pay the money into the banks’ account, misappropriated it.

He said the offences contravened Sections 280 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

