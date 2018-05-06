 Banks are ripping us through ATMs, customers cry out - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Banks are ripping us through ATMs, customers cry out – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Banks are ripping us through ATMs, customers cry out
Vanguard
Abuja – Commercial Bank customers within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried excess charges by banks through Automated Teller Machine (ATM) withdrawals. Some customers who said they dreaded making withdrawals using other banks ATMs because
Cost-cutting measures: Banks close 2000 ATMs in 10 monthsBusiness Standard
Banks Want RBI To Print More Rs 100 Notes Otherwise There Could Be Another Cash CrunchIndia Times
ATM Cash Crunch: Bankers Urge RBI to Print New Rs 100 Notes to Avoid Issues Arising From Soiled CurrencyLatestLY

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.