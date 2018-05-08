Banks Must Repay Excess Charges With Interest – CBN — Nigeria Today

Banks Must Repay Excess Charges With Interest – CBN
LEADERSHIP
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said any bank that deducts monies illegally from a customer’s account for products and services would be forced to refund the money to the customer with interest. Mr Fada David, Consumer Complaints Management, Consumer Protection Department, CBN, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
