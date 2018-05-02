Barber uses fire to cut customers' hair - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Barber uses fire to cut customers’ hair – The Punch
The Punch
Barber uses fire to cut customers' hair
Brave customers at one barbershop really are in the hot seat, thanks to a maverick hairdresser's technique of cutting hair using fire. Kadir Demirel, who runs Kapsalon Istanbul, in Holland, has ditched the scissors and instead sprays flammable liquid …
