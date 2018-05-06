Barcelona boss Valverde admits to getting 'decaffeinated' Clasico call wrong - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Barcelona boss Valverde admits to getting ‘decaffeinated’ Clasico call wrong – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Barcelona boss Valverde admits to getting 'decaffeinated' Clasico call wrong
Goal.com
The Liga title-winning coach has confessed that a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou had "a lot of caffeine" despite his pre-game prediction to the contrary. Ernesto Valverde admitted he was wrong to predict a "decaffeinated" Clasico after Barcelona were held to a 2 …
Inesta proves he leaves Barca on his own terms after final Clasico
Valverde: 'Decaffeinated' Clasico prediction was wrong
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!