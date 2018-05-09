Barcelona President Confirms Meeting With Antoine Griezmann’s Agent — Nigeria Today

Barcelona President Confirms Meeting With Antoine Griezmann’s Agent

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that he met with Antoine Griezmann’s agent earlier in the season

Bartomeu was quizzed on the France international during a wide-ranging interview on Spanish radio and, while he preferred to keep his cards close to his chest, the Barca chief did confirm he had contact with Griezmann’s representative in October.

other teams. We’re analysing the season and what we’ll do with the signings and departures,” he said. “I saw Griezmann one day on holiday. I haven’t spoken with him this year. We have a relationship with his representative, like we have with other representatives.

“It was last October, it was a meeting, but nothing more. There’s no need to create further speculation.”

Bartomeu also said he has spoken to Atletico president Enrique Cerezo and chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin about “many things”, without going into specifics.

“We’ve talked with Cerezo and Gil Marin about many things. The relationship between the clubs is good. But it’s not the moment to talk about these matters. You cannot talk about players who play at other clubs.”

The post Barcelona President Confirms Meeting With Antoine Griezmann’s Agent appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

