Barcelona Transfer News: Luis Suarez Hints At Antoine Griezmann Arrival - International Business Times — Nigeria Today

Barcelona Transfer News: Luis Suarez Hints At Antoine Griezmann Arrival – International Business Times

Posted on May 5, 2018


Barcelona Transfer News: Luis Suarez Hints At Antoine Griezmann Arrival
Luis Suarez hinted at a potential summer arrival for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann as he openly spoke about the Frenchman joining Barcelona. Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has proven to be an inspired signing with
