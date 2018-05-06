Barcelona vs Real Madrid :El Clasico- Match preview — Nigeria Today

Barcelona vs Real Madrid :El Clasico- Match preview
Competition/Round: 2017-18 La Liga, Matchday 36
Barcelona team news: Andrés Iniesta (calf, probable)
Real Madrid team news: Dani Carvajal (hamstring, out), Isco, Raphaël Varane (fitness, doubtful)
Date/Time: Sunday, May 6th, 2018, 8.45pm CET (Barcelona), 7.45pm GMT/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 2.45pm EST, 11.45am PST (USA), 12.15am IST (India, next day)
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia
Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
