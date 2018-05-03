Basque separatist group ETA says journey has ended - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Basque separatist group ETA says journey has ended – Reuters
Reuters
Basque separatist group ETA says journey has ended
Reuters
GENEVA/MADRID (Reuters) – Basque separatist group ETA said on Thursday it had completely dismantled and ended all its activity, ending a 50-year campaign of violence across Spain in which it killed about 850 people. People drink in a bar while the …
