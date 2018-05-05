Bayelsa police command smashes robbery gang — Nigeria Today

Bayelsa police command smashes robbery gang
The Bayelsa Police Command on Friday smashed a gang of robbers terrorizing Igbogene-Yenagoa and its environs and arrested six of the gang members. DSP Asinim Butswat, spokesman for the command announced the feat in a statement issued in Yenagoa. According to him, the arrest was made possible by a tip off by members of the public.
