Bayelsa police command smashes robbery gang — Nigeria Today

Bayelsa police command smashes robbery gang

The Bayelsa Police Command on Friday smashed a gang of robbers terrorizing Igbogene-Yenagoa and its environs and arrested six of the gang members. DSP Asinim Butswat, spokesman for the command announced the feat in a statement issued in Yenagoa. According to him, the arrest was made possible by a tip off by members of the public.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

