Bayern Munich Manager Jupp Heynckes Not Amused By Robert Lewandowski Substitution Antics — Nigeria Today

Bayern Munich Manager Jupp Heynckes Not Amused By Robert Lewandowski Substitution Antics

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has said he didn’t find Robert Lewandowski’s antics funny after he was substituted in the 3-1 victory over relegated Cologne.

Heynckes replaced Robert Lewandowski with Sandro Wagner on 77 minutes with the Bundesliga champions leading 2-1. However, Lewandowski did not look at Heynckes or shake his hand upon his substitution, visibly upsetting the retiring coach.

Lewandowski’s response immediately earned him a stern lecture from Heynckes for his troubles.

“I know myself that we goalscorers are selfish and always thinking about our goalscoring ratio. We have spoken and he has understood,” Heynckes said at a news conference.

“When I took him off, though, I didn’t find it funny at all, because I’m the boss and no one else.”

Afterward, Heynckes tried to laugh off the incident, recalling his time as Borussia Monchengladbach in an interview with Sky.

“I never enjoyed being taken off a striker,” Heynckes said. “He wanted to score his 30th league goal. We’ve just spoken and it’s already forgotten.”

