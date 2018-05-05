BBN: Okorocha gives N4mm, land to Igbowe, Nina — Nigeria Today

BBN: Okorocha gives N4mm, land to Igbowe, Nina

The Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has promised to give land to the winner of Big Brother Naija Reality Show, 2018 Edition, Mr. Miracle Igbokwe in any choice place in the State to enable him return home and build a house of his own.

The governor equally made a cash donation of N2 million each to Mr. Igbokwe and to Miss Nina Chinonso who participated in the even who are both from Imo State as they had all spoken well of the free education programme of the State Government while the event was on.

Okorocha who made the donations when Mr. Igbokwe and Nina visited him at the Government House Owerri yesterday stated that Igbokwe has made the state proud by emerging the winner of the show.

His words, “We are gathered here to welcome our son who has made us proud. Miracle is our son who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija Show. He spoke well of his State and was a good ambassador of his State. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive them.

“Usually, our State does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing one that has positive bearing to the image of the State. One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their State, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour and to say welcome back home”.

He advised Mr. Igbokwe to use the fame to propagate the ideas he believes in and never allow it to enter his head, promising to collaborate with him in seeing to the establishment of a pilot School in Imo State.

Responding, the BBN ambassador, Mr. Igbokwe thanked the governor for finding them worthy to be honoured, adding that it is uncommon that a leader of his class would treat them so honourably.

He applauded the governor for his educational strides, especially the free education in Imo State describing it as a great gift to humanity.

The celebrity promised to collaborate with the srate government towards the establishment of the Pilot College in the State, to further open the state to the world, stressing that his vision is to expand the aircraft simulation centre to a world class Aviation College.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

