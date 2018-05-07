BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance
BBNaija Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance, the budding relationship between them might be having an effect on her.
Considering how close Tobi and Cee-c were to dating each other, it is easy for Cee-c to feel slighted with the public show of affection between Tobi and Alex.
In a recent post on Instagram, Cee-c has however said she bears no grudge and holds nobody to heart no matter the amount of pain she’s been caused, she will never wish them pain.
“Them” in her post might be relative and not necessarily Tobi and Alex but her followers and fans think she is referring to the Tolex gang. Some have even advised her to come together with Leo as a payback!
