 #BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

BBNaija Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance, the budding relationship between them might be having an effect on her.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Considering how close Tobi and Cee-c were to dating each other, it is easy for Cee-c to feel slighted with the public show of affection between Tobi and Alex.

In a recent post on Instagram, Cee-c has however said she bears no grudge and holds nobody to heart no matter the amount of pain she’s been caused, she will never wish them pain.

“Them” in her post might be relative and not necessarily Tobi and Alex but her followers and fans think she is referring to the Tolex gang. Some have even advised her to come together with Leo as a payback!

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija 2018: Cee-C reacts to Alex and Tobi’s romance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.