BBNaija 2018: Ekweremadu hosts Cee-c, Angel [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Ekweremadu hosts Cee-c, Angel [PHOTOS]

The Deputy President of the Senate, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, on Thursday hosted former Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Cee-c and Angel in his office at the National Assembly complex in Abuja. Cee-c and Angel also met with Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Halima Abubakar during the visit to Ekweremadu. Cee-c took to her Twitter handle […]

BBNaija 2018: Ekweremadu hosts Cee-c, Angel [PHOTOS]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

