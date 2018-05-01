 BBNaija 2018: Miracle receives SUV, N25m, other prizes — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: Miracle receives SUV, N25m, other prizes

Posted on May 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Miracle Igbokwe, winner of the reality show — Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” has been presented with the key to his SUV, N25 million cash, and a trip worth N4.7 million. The former housemate received the prize at a press conference held at MultiChoice head office, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.