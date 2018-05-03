 BBNaija 2018: Okorocha rewards Miracle, Nina with N2M, land in Imo — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: Okorocha rewards Miracle, Nina with N2M, land in Imo

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has rewarded winner of Big Brother Naija 2018, Miracle Igbokwe and one of the female finalists, Nina with N2m each. The ex housemates who are Indigenes of Imo state received the gift when they visited the Governor at the Government House in Owerri on Thursday. Okorocha also promised to gift […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

