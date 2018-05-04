BBNaija 2018 Winner Miracle says he’ll get Nina a Car | WATCH — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Winner Miracle says he’ll get Nina a Car | WATCH

Big Brother Niaja 2018 winner Miracle has revealed that he’s going to get his love interest in the house Nina, a car.

He made this know in an interview with The Nation Newspapers, published on Friday. Miracle & Nina (MiNa) and Tobi & Alex (ToLex) sat down for the interview with the paper.

He had been asked if he was going to get her a car as he promised while in the house, and Miracle clarified that he didn’t say he was going to get her a car, but only advised her on the kind of car to get and also promised to teach her how to drive when she told him she couldn’t.

He however said he is going to get her the car.

The housemates talked about the origin of the famous “We Die Here” line, the issue of the show “promoting immorality,” their plans after the house, and advice for people who intend to go into the house in future editions.

Watch (Discussion about the car starts at the 9.30 minute mark):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The post #BBNaija 2018 Winner Miracle says he’ll get Nina a Car | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

