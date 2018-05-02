BBNaija! “3 things I learned about Nigerians” — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! “3 things I learned about Nigerians”

John Adebimitan analyses the lessons learned from the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show that held Nigeria to a standstill. I really wasn’t a big fan of this show all through, and really, it wasn’t about that statistic that predicted how much Nigerians spent (or wasted) voting for their favorite housemates. I really loved […]

The post BBNaija! “3 things I learned about Nigerians” appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

