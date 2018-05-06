BBNaija: A follower condemns Cee-C’s legs — Nigeria Today



Big Brother Naija finalist, Cee-C has replied a follower who decided to troll her by calling her legs ‘angry’.

The lovely shared photos of herself on her social media page and a follower decided she had to say something about her legs.







The follower said,

Mama Biko work on your angry legs

To which CeeC replied,

@mhiz_motunrayhor your pictures says a lot..

And here’s a photo of Motunrayo,

