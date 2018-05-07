BBNaija: Ahneeka gifted N1m by her fans — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Ahneeka gifted N1m by her fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ahneeka hung out with her fans at Elegushi beach today and got a N1million cash gift from them.

Here are some photos of Ahneeka flanked by her fans;

Recall that Cee-C got N2million from her fans upon her eviction from the reality show, and return from Nigeria.

While still on the reality show, Ahneeka was disconnected from the male housemates apart from Angel who became her buddy and eventually her strategic partner.

Speaking with Pulse in an interview, the reality show star said she did not connect to the guys in the house because of their romantic relationship with other female partners.

“For some reason in the house, anytime I tried to talk to any guy in the house, people made it look like I was trying to steal their man. And Bambam was my girl so I couldn’t have her thinking like that, even though at some point she did.

“So I was staying away from Teddy and he was making it known that I was being too reserved – It’s because of your babe [Bambam].

“I could flow with you, you could be my G, but I’m just respectful to your babe and not to start some drama in the house.

“So that was just my concern. I couldn’t connect to the guys because of their wives,” Ahneeka said

Thanking Nigerians for their support on her Instagram page, Ahneeka wrote,

“It’s a great honour to be among the selected few who made it into the house, expect great things from #Ahneeka.”

“ahneeka_bigbronaija Thank you Africa, thank you Nigeria for your supports and votes during my stay in the #bigbrothernaijahouse,” she wrote.

Growing up as the middle child of five siblings, Ahneeka developed a love for unrest.

Ahneeka’s biggest feat is of landing a media job despite her engineering background.

