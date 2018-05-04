 BBNaija! Alex And Tobi Meet Rashida Yahaya Bello, Kogi State First Lady (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Alex And Tobi Meet Rashida Yahaya Bello, Kogi State First Lady (Photos)

Posted on May 4, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello invited the ex-bbnaija housemates, tobi and Alex and they were given a warm welcome. As shared: Today, I met a definition of beauty. A scarce one at that because she is beautiful at heart. First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello @rashidayahayabello […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post BBNaija! Alex And Tobi Meet Rashida Yahaya Bello, Kogi State First Lady (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.