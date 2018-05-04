BBNaija! Alex And Tobi Meet Rashida Yahaya Bello, Kogi State First Lady (Photos) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Alex And Tobi Meet Rashida Yahaya Bello, Kogi State First Lady (Photos)

First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello invited the ex-bbnaija housemates, tobi and Alex and they were given a warm welcome. As shared: Today, I met a definition of beauty. A scarce one at that because she is beautiful at heart. First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello @rashidayahayabello […]

