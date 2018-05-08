BBnaija: Cee-C Seen In Davido’s Private Jet As She Returns Back To Lagos — Nigeria Today

#BBnaija: Cee-C Seen In Davido’s Private Jet As She Returns Back To Lagos
Big Brother Naija’s Cee-C is now rolling with Nigerian musician and his girlfriend Chioma as she is seen in a photo and video posted by Davido on Instagram in which she sat in style with Chioma in Davido’s private jet. Watch the video below:
The post #BBnaija: Cee-C Seen In Davido’s Private Jet As She Returns Back To Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
