BBnaija: Cee-C Seen In Davido’s Private Jet As She Returns Back To Lagos — Nigeria Today

#BBnaija: Cee-C Seen In Davido’s Private Jet As She Returns Back To Lagos

Big Brother Naija’s Cee-C is now rolling with Nigerian musician and his girlfriend Chioma as she is seen in a photo and video posted by Davido on Instagram in which she sat in style with Chioma in Davido’s private jet. Watch the video below:

