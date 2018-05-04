BBNaija! CeeC And Angel Meet Tonto Dikeh & Halima Abubakar — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! CeeC And Angel Meet Tonto Dikeh & Halima Abubakar

BBNaija EX- Housemates Angel and Cee c who are currently in abuja met with nollywood actress, tonto dikeh and halima abubakar. See photo below as Cee-C and Angel poses with Lady Evangelist Tonto Dikeh and Halima.

The post BBNaija! CeeC And Angel Meet Tonto Dikeh & Halima Abubakar appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

