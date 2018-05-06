BBNaija: Ifu Ennada and CDQ reconcile, pictured together at his birthday party — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Ifu Ennada and CDQ reconcile, pictured together at his birthday party

Few weeks after Big Brother Naija housemate, Ifu Ennada accused indigenous rapper, CDQ of dumping her after she helped him grow in his career, the duo have made up as Ifu Ennada was even spotted at the rapper’s birthday party.

Ifu Ennada who took to her page to wish CDQ a happy birthday earlier today, wrote;

Happy birthday dear @cdqolowo . May God bless you in all things… See you soon… #CDQ#IfuEnnada#PositiveVibesOnly#BirthdayBoy

CDQ who appreciated the birthday wish in the comment section of the post, wrote;

Thanks mamiiiii

She however shared a new photo with the caption;

Out here for @cdqolowo ‘s birthday. Happy birthday once again! With @obagoal

