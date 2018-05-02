BBNaija: Ifu Ennada hails Cee-C as the true definition of a strong mighty woman — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Ifu Ennada hails Cee-C as the true definition of a strong mighty woman

Ifu Ennada hails Cee-C, calls her the true definition of a strong mighty woman.

She took to her Instagram page to write:

“My #WCW is @ceec_official for a number of reasons. We were not the closest of friends in the #Bbnaija house, but something about you stood out.

“I remember the times you wanted to tell me your story and how we could make a movie out of it. You said you had always gotten everything you wanted thanks to your awesome dad, but had some struggles that shaped you in certain ways. You never told me these things, but I could relate to you in some ways because of my past… I like how you’re out and doing big things. I like how you’re very warm and receptive.

“I like how you left all that happened in the house back there and you’re becoming the true definition of a Mighty Strong Woman. So many things could break a woman, but you stand strong and show no weakness.

“The other day you asked me if I still do my shutouts… Well, here’s one – Shout outs to your father, he’s your biggest cheerleader! He reminds me of my dad. Everyone should have a dad like yours. You’re a Beautiful CeeC and I wish you nothing but the best! Cheers, Ifu”.

