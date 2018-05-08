 BBNaija! Ifu Ennada Heartbroken After Ex-Boyfriend Recently Got Married — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Ifu Ennada Heartbroken After Ex-Boyfriend Recently Got Married

Posted on May 8, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Former Big Brother housemate, Ifu Ennada has revealed her ex-boyfriend got married 3 weeks ago and she still haven’t gotten over it. According to her, she doesn’t have the balls to consider marriage anytime soon. She wrote; “I like to look at the bride I was for this photoshoot, but I don’t think I have […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post BBNaija! Ifu Ennada Heartbroken After Ex-Boyfriend Recently Got Married appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.