BBNaija! Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans

Big Brother Naija winner Miracle has been called out by a female fan on social media for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans to spend their hard earned money to vote for him. According to her, Miracle and his brother deceived poor fans to vote for him with the excuse he needed to continue […]

The post BBNaija! Lady calls out Miracle for showing off Benz after deceiving poor fans appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

