BBNaija! Lolu and Anto caught kissing on camera — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Lolu and Anto caught kissing on camera

A new photo showing former Big Brother Naija housemates and lovebirds, Lolu and Anto put their lips to work with each other has surfaced online. Though the duo have not officially confirmed the status of their relationship but you know how they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.Watch the video below: Kiss issa […]

The post BBNaija! Lolu and Anto caught kissing on camera appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

