BBNaija! MC Galaxy spray Nina with money as she dances with her sisters (Video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! MC Galaxy spray Nina with money as she dances with her sisters (Video)

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nina paid MC Galaxy a visit to celebrate his birthday and she got showered with money. Nina can be seen dancing to his song, Fine girl as he showered her with naira notes. He revealed Nina and her sisters were the first people to wish him happy birthday. Watch the video […]

The post BBNaija! MC Galaxy spray Nina with money as she dances with her sisters (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

