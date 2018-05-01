BBNaija: Meet the Nigerian man who shares strong resemblance with Miracle (Photos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Meet the Nigerian man who shares strong resemblance with Miracle (Photos)

These are photos of a Nigerian who looks so much like Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle Igbokwe.

The young man simply identified as Ezenwa Arinze claimed he is Miracle’s carbon copy and a close look at this pictures confirm his claim.

Details on Ezenwa Arinze are still sketchy but he obviously looks like Miracle.

See Arinze’s photos below:

Meanwhile, Miracle, has revealed how he will spend his N25 million. The pilot made the disclosure on Monday after he was presented his cash worth of 25 million Naira and a car.

The pilot said he will use part of the money to embark on a training to get his licence as a commercial pilot.

“I just finished my private pilot licence training and was planning to do the commercial pilot licence training but I was having issues with funds,” said the reality TV star.

“Now, God has blessed me with funds, so, obviously, I will go for the CPL training.

“A lot of you know that I have a goal to become a billionaire and one of my plans towards becoming a billionaire is investing in agriculture on a large scale.”

See video below…

