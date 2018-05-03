BBNaija: Miracle, Nina arrives Imo State (video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Miracle, Nina arrives Imo State (video)

Winner of the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala, Miracle and ex strategic partner Nina, have arrived their hometown Imo State.

The pair went in company of fellow ex-housemates, Bambam and Teddy A.

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, received Miracle and his fellow housemates amidst cheers from the people.

In series of videos posted on their Instagram page, fans could be seen Praising Miracle who was recently named Imo State education ambassador by Okorocha.

Meanwhile, Nina who is also an indigene and a student of Imo State University, had expressed disappointment at the kind of reception she got.

She took to her Instagram page and said:

“Feeling bad right now. I wasn’t recognised in my own state. But it’s well.”

Miracle however, expressed appreciation to God and the people of Imo state. Adding that his Governor deserves some accolade. “ GOD Almighty…. You’re Great!!! You made this possible. My Governor deserve some accolade…”

