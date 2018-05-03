 BBNaija! Nina and Miracle Welcome Crowd as They Arrive Imo State — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Nina and Miracle Welcome Crowd as They Arrive Imo State

Nina and BBNaija 2018 winner Miracle just touched down in Imo state where Miracle, Imo State’s Education Ambassador, will be honoured today. The Rochas Okorocha led Imo State government on Tuesday named Miracle Igbokwe, the winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija show, the state’s Education Ambassador. Watch Miracle’s excitement as he landed Imo state […]

