BBNaija Nina To Fans- I Want To Apologizes for Sounding Offensive During My Interview — Nigeria Today

BBNaija Nina To Fans- I Want To Apologizes for Sounding Offensive During My Interview

During the media rounds following her exit from the Big Brother Naija house, Nina got backlash for some of her interviews and social media posts. According to her fans, her language was dismissive and most were offended by it.

In a new post on Instagram, Nina has apologized to her fans saying:

Hi guys, just want to clear up certain things. First of all, I did that interview next day after I got back from South Africa. And as at then i didnt have a team to teach me certain things….. Secondly, I am still new to this and still learning. I want to apologize for sounding offensive or coming across as insensitive in some of my interviews. Expressing myself isn’t one of my strong suits however I am willing to learn and I promise I will do better. Love you all for understanding and loving me! Bless

