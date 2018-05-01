BBNaija! Nina’s brother slams everyone condemning her for having s2x with Miracle (Video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Nina’s brother slams everyone condemning her for having s2x with Miracle (Video)

The elder brother of Big Brother Naija’s finalist, Nina has once again slammed everyone talking ill of her after she admitted to having cex with Miracle several times while in the big brother naija house. Nina’s brother has taken to IG to slam those bashing his sister to include governor Okorocha. According to him, he […]

The post BBNaija! Nina’s brother slams everyone condemning her for having s2x with Miracle (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

