BBNaija: Okorocha hosts Miracle, Nina — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Okorocha hosts Miracle, Nina

…Miracle gets land, cash

Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Thursday announced a donation of N2 million and a plot of land for Mr. Miracle Igbokwe, winner of the 2018 edition of the BBNaija reality show.

Another participant from the state, Miss Nina Chinonso, also got N2 million.

The BBNaija participants were said to have promoted the free education programme of the state government during the reality show.

The governor made the donations when Mr. Igbokwe and Nina visited him at the Government House Owerri.

The governor saluted Miracle for making the state proud by emerging the winner of the show.

He said, “We are gathered here to welcome our son who has made us proud. Miracle is our son who went to South Africa for the Big Brother Naija Show. He spoke well of his State and was a good ambassador of his State. For this, we thought, it is proper that we receive him”.

The governor explained that “Usually, our State does not engage in receiving people for outings they have made, unless we consider such an outing that has positive bearing to the image of the State. One thing outstanding is that these two great participants, Miracle and Nina spoke highly of Imo State. They stood tall and proud of their State, in South Africa. This is the reason for the honour and to say welcome back home”.

He advised Mr. Igbokwe to use the Fame to propagate the ideas he believes in and never allow it to enter his head, promising to collaborate with him in seeing to the establishment of a pilot School in Imo State”.

Miracle Igbokwe in his speech thanked the governor for finding them worthy to be honoured, adding that it is uncommon among the leaders.

His words “I am excited about our governor because of his educational strides, especially his free education in Imo State. This is a great gift to humanity”.

He said he would see to the collaboration of the State government towards the establishment of the Pilot College in the State, to further open the state to the world, adding that his vision is to expand the aircraft simulation centre to a world class Aviation College.

