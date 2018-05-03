BBNaija: Revving up Marketing and Entertainment - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Revving up Marketing and Entertainment – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
BBNaija: Revving up Marketing and Entertainment
THISDAY Newspapers
Despite the controversy that trailed BBNaija Season 3 while it lasted, Raheem Akingbolu argues that the reality tv programme has given its promoters the biggest marketing platform and created a new vista for the Nigerian entertainment industry. Beyond …
Heritage Bank Vows to Finance Business Plans of BBNaija Ex-Housemates
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!