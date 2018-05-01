 BBNaija! Rico Suavey Seen On Top Of Khloe — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Rico Suavey Seen On Top Of Khloe

Posted on May 1, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Fashion designer, Khloe has undertaken a photoshoot with the handsome ‘house cook’, actor and singer, Rico Swavey. The pose struck by the duo which saw Rico sit over her with a camera in his hands like he was going to snap her face which she seductively grabbed his chest has raised eyebrows. It would be […]

