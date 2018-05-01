 #BBNaija: Rico Swavey seen on top of Khloe in a suggestive photo — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Rico Swavey seen on top of Khloe in a suggestive photo

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rico Swavey can be seen on top of Fashion Designer, Khloe in a new photoshoot.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The pose struck by the duo saw Rico sit over her with a camera in his hands like he was going to snap her face while she seductively grabbed his chest.

This photo has raised eyebrows.

It would be recalled that the duo came close to each other at the twilight of the Big Brother Naija reality show but nothing concrete took place.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Rico Swavey seen on top of Khloe in a suggestive photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.