BBNaija: Throwback Photos of Tobi Bakre At A Younger Age — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Throwback Photos of Tobi Bakre At A Younger Age
Tobi Bakre, Big Brother Naija Double Wahala’s first Head of House, is one housemate you can forget to mention when the reality show is discussed anywhere. Ever imagined how Tobi, who was born on June 1, 1990, looked like when he was younger? Well, this set of photos will give you a glimpse: Alex and […]
The post #BBNaija: Throwback Photos of Tobi Bakre At A Younger Age appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!